Updated: Obiano granted bail 

The immediate past governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has been granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arrested on Saturday and had been in the custody of the commission since then.

Despite being granted bail, he is still in the custody of the EFCC.

Obiano was granted an administrative bail by the anti-graft agency on Monday after spending four nights in their custody.

Parts of the bail conditions include the ex-governor providing two directors in the Federal Public Service with verified landed properties in Abuja, as sureties.

While addressing journalists at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, chairman of the agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed that the former governor was cooperating with the commission in its investigations.

Bawa also debunked insinuations that Obiano’s arrest was politically motivated.

“There is nothing political about the arrest and investigation of the former Governor of Anambra State. You all know what the EFCC stands for.

“We investigate crimes, we look at people that have committed crimes and we link it up together and then we go to court. That is all we have been doing and that is what we will continue to do,” Bawa said.

“We have been accused of media trial. But we will continue to do our investigation professionally.

“He (Obiano) has been granted bail and we are waiting for him to perfect his bail conditions; he has been cooperating with us and everything is going on well,” Bawa added.

Obiano’s arrest by the EFCC had led to a lot of insinuations and speculations of political witch hunting by his supporters but the anti-corruption body had swiftly come out to say he was arrested following months of being under their watch list.

The EFCC cleared the air by saying it had, since November 2021, placed the former governor on its watch list but could not arrest him because of the immunity he enjoyed as a sitting governor.

It was learnt that Obiano was arrested for allegedly misappropriating the sum of N5billion meant for a Sure-P programme and another N37billion Security Vote funds, which were withdrawn in cash at his instance.