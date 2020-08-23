Updated: Oyo ‘serial killer’ Shodipe back in custody – Police



The Nigeria Police has said that suspected serial killer Sunday Shodipe, who is a prime suspect in multiple murder of citizens at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo state, is back in their custody.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, in a press statement, Sunday in Abuja, said: “Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Police Command, have re-arrested the notorious murder suspect, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from lawful custody on August 11, 2020.



“He was re-arrested today, Sunday, August 23, 2020, by Police operatives at the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.”

He said, “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, while commending the Commissioner of Police, in charhe of Oyo State Command, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, and his team for a job well done, equally expressed sincere appreciation to the citizens for their support and understanding while the manhunt for Shodipe lasted.”



Meanwhile, the IGP has warned against any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a successful closure.