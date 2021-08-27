Updated – PDP chair: Court restores Secondus, NWC, BoT affirm Akinwonmi

A Kebbi state High Court has ordered that Prince Uche Secondus be returned to his position as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.

Recall that Port Harcourt, Rivers State High Court on Tuesday restrained Secondus from parading himself as party chairman.

However, in a document dated 26th August 2021, obtained by Blueprint, Thursday, Justice Nusirat. I. Umar, a vacation Judge of the Kebbi State High Court ordered Prince Uche Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

He gave “An order of this Hon Court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice. “

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.

Blueprint reliably gathered that Secondus confirmed the judgement and said he will resume work at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, Friday.

However, the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Thursday ratified the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi as the Acting National Chairman of the party in line with the party’s constitution.

Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin announced this decision after an emergency meeting of the Board in Abuja.

He said, “Since our last meeting, there have been several meeting by stakeholders to ensure sanity returns to the party.

“The BoT approved Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as acting National Chairman.

“Was pleased with the resolution of leadership squabble in the NWC which signals return of unity to the party.

“The peaceful resolution of issues around the party will put PDP detractors to shame.”

In a remark, chairman PDP reconciliation and strategy committee, immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki urged the party to remain united, noting that Nigerians are waiting for the party to rescue them in 2023.