Updated: Police confirms abduction of 15 students, 4 staff in Zamfara

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the abduction of 15 students, four staff, and death of one police officer and three security men at College of Agriculture and Animals Health Bakura in Zamfara state

Blueprint reports that the Commissioner of Police CP Ayuba N. Elkana accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders had visited the College and confirmed the incident.

A statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer Sp Muhammad Shehu said, the bandits who were in large number came to the school at about midnight with intent to abduct large number of students and staff, but were confronted by the Tactical Police Operatives who were alerted and responded to the scene on time.

He added that the Police operatives while on extensive bush combing of the surrounding areas rescued 3 staff.

He said those rescued will be debriefed and medically examine before being reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management and the relations that the Police Command in Collaboration with other security agencies especially the Military are employing various search and rescue strategies in order to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students and staff currently in captivity”. He said.

Meanwhile the Provost of the school Malam Habib Mainasara while briefing the commissioner of Police commended the resilience of the Police operatives for standing their ground despite the abduction of 15 students and 4 staff.

Deputy Registrar of the college Aliyu Atiku had confirmed the incident to journalists via telephone conversation.

According to him, the bandits stormed the main campus of the school around 10:00 pm Sunday and operated for an hour and half in the school.

He said, two staff and one student escaped from the bandits camp and returned to the school early Monday.

“As I am talking to you now, we formally discovered that the Bandits kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen, one police officer”. He said.

He urged federal government and security agencies deployed to the state to intensify efforts to address the lingering security challenges facing the state.