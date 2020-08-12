Updated: Putin, Russian leader declares COVID-19 vaccine ready for use

Russian President Vladimir Putin’ Tuesday said his country has become the first country in the world to clear a COVID-19 vaccine and declared it ready for use.

He said in a statement that one of his daughters has already been inoculated with the vaccine, despite international skepticism.

He stated further that the vaccine underwent necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity against COVID-19.

Speaking at a government meeting, Putin said the vaccine has undergone proper testing and is safe.

“I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests.

“We must be grateful to those who made that first step very important for our country and the entire world,” Putin said.

Putin also stated that one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine. “She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said.

However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.