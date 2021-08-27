Updated: Relief as 130 Tegina Islamiyya school children regain freedom after 3 months in captivity

Over 130 pupils abducted from Tegina Islamiyya School in Rafi Local government area of Niger state have been released by after almost three months in captivity.

The head teacher of the school, Alhassan Ahmed, confirmed this on Thursday night, adding that all the children kidnapped on May 30, 2022, have been released.

He said all the children were however sick with different ailments.

It was learnt that while about 136 pupils were abducted, six are not returning home due to one excuse or the other from the bandits, thereby fueling speculation that they may have died in captivity.

He was however, silent on whether ransom was paid or not while explaining that the freed kids were on their way to Government House Minna.

Also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, has confirmed the release of the kids.

As at the time of filing this report, the extent of involvement of the state government in the release of the pupils was not clear, .

However, Blueprint learnt that the parents have been negotiating with the bandits for sometimes now especially after the state commissioner of Information and strategy, Mohammed Idris, was released five days after he was kidnapped recently.