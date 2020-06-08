Updated: Sam Okwaraji’s mum dies in Enugu

Mother of late Super Eagles midfielder, Sam Okwaraji, Janet has died at the age of 83 according to reports emanating from Enugu.

The announcement was made on Sunday, June 7, by her son Patrick and was also confirmed by Ekwem Bizmark who claims she was his aunt.

Mrs. Janet died at her Abakpa Nike Enugu home, after she recently complained of neglect. against her and her family by the Enugu and Imo states governments.

Although the cause of her death is yet to be determined, it may not be unconnected with old-age related illnesses.

This is coming less than one month that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under Minister Sunday Dare extended his hands of generosity by sending food items and cash of N50,000 to her.

There had been news that Samuel Okwaraji’s mother has been down since the shocking death of her son 31 years year ago and she has not yet recovered from the shock of losing her son.

“I have always been drawn to greatness and I admire people who live their lives to elevate the status of their community and nation. Okwaraji was not just a footballer, he was an icon and great patriot.

“He was a great professional who redefined football in Nigeria with many young talents benefiting from his ingenuity and sacrifices by re-writing our country name in gold in world football,” the Minister said.

Recall that her late son Samuel Okwaraji who played for the Nigerian national team collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos on August 12, 1989 at the age of 25.