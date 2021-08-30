Updated: Senator Na’Allah’s eldest son found dead in Kaduna



By AbdulRaheem Aodu, Kaduna

Senator Bala Na’Allah’s eldest son, Captain AbdulKareem Bala Na’Allah, was on Sunday found dead in his bedroom at Malali GRA, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna state.



While there were speculations that he may have been victim of bandits or armed robbers, Blueprint gathered that the 36-year-old pilot, who recently got married, was tied up and strangled to death, while his assailants made away with his vehicle and personal belongings.

Special Adviser to Senator Na’Allah, Malam Garba Muhammad, who confirmed AbdulKareem’s death, said the assailants gained entrance to his house through the roof of a building behind his house, while entering his section of the house through the ceiling.



He said a neighbour’s security guard, who noticed that the gate of the deceased’s home was left ajar, raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.



Senator Na’Allah, who represents Kebbi South in the Senate, was former Senate Majority Leader and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain. He has three sons who are all pilots, of which AbdulKareem was the eldest.



Blueprint gathered that the funeral prayers of the deceased held at Yahaya Road Mosque, while he was laid to rest at Ungwan Sarki cemetery off Isa Kaita road according to Islamic rites.

The Kaduna state Police Command has yet to react to the murder.