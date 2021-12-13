Updated: Soun of Ogbomoso dies at 95

One of the paramount traditional rulers in Oyo state, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi is dead.

Oba Oyewumi, 95, who died early Sunday in Ogbomoso ascended the throne as the Soun of Ogbomoso on October 24, 1973.He had his elementary education at St. Patrick Primary School, Oke Padre, Ibadan from 1932-1938 as well as the Ogbomoso People’s Institute, which was later transformed into Ogbomoso Grammar School.

President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of the late monarch Sunday. The president commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler whose reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

The president also joined the Oyo state Council of Obas in mourning the First Class Traditional ruler, who will forever be remembered for his counsel and commitment to the unity and harmony within their ranks.

Senator Folarin in the message on behalf of his family and the people of Oyo Central Senatorial District said the late royal father will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication to improving the lives and aspirations of the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo state at large.

“During the late Soun’s almost five decades reign, Ogbomoso produced first democratically elected deputy governor and governor of Oyo state. His reign also witnessed numerous unprecedented achievements and developments”, he said.

Senator Folarin added, ” The highly revered monarch will be long remembered for his towering role and dedication to improving the lives and aspirations of the people of Ogbomoso and Oyo state at large.”

Extolling the late Soun of Ogbomoso’s extraordinary and committed leadership to his people during his 48 year reign, Senator Folarin said.

” Under the monarch’s reign, Ogbomoso witnessed remarkable transformation in every sphere of life, including making agriculture and education the bedrock of economic development” .The Bada Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke in his condolence message stated that the late Soun of Ogbomoso stood for unity, equity, fairness and justice and that his death calls for sober reflection, not only to the people of Ogbomoso but perhaps the state and country at large against the backdrop going by the monarch’s contributions in the area of peace, economic growth and development.