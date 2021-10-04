Updated: Striking doctors to resume work Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Monday said it will resume work tomorrow.

A communiqué issued after briefing newsmen said the association suspended its 63-day nationwide strike after an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association Sunday night.

The communiqué, signed by the president, Dr Dare Godiya Ishaya, the secretary general, Dr Suleiman Abiodun Ismail and the publicity/social secretary,Dr Alfa Yusuf, stated that the meeting was attended by 79 chapters of the association from both the state and federal tertiary health institutions across Nigeria.

“NEC resolved by the votes of a simple majority, to suspend the total and indefinite strike action embarked upon on 2nd August, 2021.

“Therefore, our members will resume full work on Wednesday 6th October , 2021 by 8:00 am,” the association said in the communiqué.

The association stated further that the decision to suspend the strike followed critical appraisal of the performances of both federal and state governments on the issues that led to the strike.

Also considered was the progress made in implementing previous agreements reached with the federal government, the interventions of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other well-meaning Nigerians.

The doctors added that the payments of the Medical Residency Training Funds (MRTF) had commenced with the verified centres across the country, adding that migration of members from the GIFMIS to the IPPIS platform had also commenced and almost completed.

It noted the the commendable level of resolutions of issues involving house officers by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), and commended the federal government’s willingness to withdraw the case against it at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and return to the negotiation table.

“The NEC also noted the willingness of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to withdraw the obnoxious circular removing House Officers from the scheme of service, and also acknowledged the explanatory circular from Salaries, Income and Wages Commission in that regard.

“The NEC observed with great concern the conditions of our members in various state government employments, especially Abia, Imo, Ekiti and Ondo state governments who are currently owed twenty-one (21) months, six (6) months, five (5) months and three (3) months of salary arrears respectively,” the association said.