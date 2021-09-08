Updated: Super Eagles pip Cape Verde 2-1, top Group C in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles without arrays of England based stars consolidated leadership of Group C of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after a 2-1 victory in Cape Verde.

The three-time African champions now have six points from two matches, while Liberia are second with three points.

Central African Republic are third on a point, same as bottom team Cape Verde, who have an inferior goals difference.

An incredible own goal in the 77th minute by Kenny Rocha handed Nigeria all three points.

Before then, the home team had stunned the Super Eagles in the 20th minute, when Dylan Tavares raced past the defence before he shot beyond goalkeeper Maduka Okoye by the near post.

The Eagles, who were without as many as seven starters from their home win over Liberia on Friday in Lagos due to Coronavirus protocol, drew level on the half hour when an alert Victor Osimhen capitalised on two mistakes in the Cape Verde backline to stab home.

SKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke sparkled on the left flank and forced two big saves from the Cape Verde goalkeeper all in the first period.

And in the closing minutes of the first half, Chidozie Awaziem appealed for a penalty after a high boot by a Cape Verde defender inside the box crashed against his head, but he was not given.

In the second half, both teams hardly threatened the other’s goal area, before that bizarre own goal by the home team which gifted a makeshift Nigerian side victory.

But there was still enough time for the Blue Sharks to come a whisker away from snatching a late equaliser when their striker’s diving header beat Okoye, but the effort missed the goal somehow.

Super Eagles Starting Lineup : Maduka Okoye – Collins, Awaziem, Omeruo, Shehu Abdullahi – Innocent Bonke, Kingsley Michael – Moses Simon (Henry Onyekuru 74), Chidera Ejuke (Zaidu Sanusi 83), Ahmed Musa (Captain) (Terem Moffi 73) – Osimhen (Paul Onuachu 83)

