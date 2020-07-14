Updated: Supreme Court throws out Timi Alaibe’s suit as Diri wins again

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out Timi Alaibe’s appeal challenging the validity of the candidacy of Governor Duoye Diri in the November 2019 election in Bayelsa.

The former had in the suit claimed he was the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

His appeal was dismissed by a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.

Justice Rhodes-Vivour panel told Alaibe that his case could not be categorized as a pre-election case that a court could entertain, saying it was an internal affair of the party which the court lacked jurisdiction to hear.

Alaibe’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, withdrew the appeal after the panel members pointed his attention to the fact that the issues raised in the appeal were not about the primary election but about an internal affair of the party.