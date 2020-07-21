Updated – Third Mainland bridge: 132,702 daily traffic to be diverted as rehab begins Friday

A total oftraffic of 132, 702 vehicles per day are expected to be diverted from the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, as it will be officially closed to road users by midnight on Friday.

The rehabilitation of the bridge, which is said to be the busiest in the country, according to the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, would last from July 2020 to January 2021.

Fashola, who addressed a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, said the rehabilitation of the bridge became imperative due to failing and damaged portions, adding that the government cannot afford to rebuild the bridge if allowed to collapse.

The minister, who Fashola admitted that the partial closure of the road would inflict hardship on some Nigerians, disclosed that there was no other way to carry out the maintenance work.

He stated that between 2015 and 2019, the government undertook a survey of all the bridges in Nigeria to determine their conditions and the urgency of repairs that should be done on them.

The minister said: “In my first tour of duty as Minister of Works between 2015 and 2019, the ministry undertook an assessment of all bridges nationwide to determine their condition and the urgency of need for repairs and maintenance’’.

The ministry’s Director of Highway Bridges and Design, Engineer Emmanuel Adeoye, detailed some of the planned maintenance work on the bridge to include the replacement of damaged bars, hydro-demolition of all non-firm parts and lifting of two of the Bridge Spans, among others.

In his address, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, stated that 132,702 daily traffics will be diverted from the bridge to the alternative routes within Lagos.