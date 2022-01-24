Updated: Train overruns cement-laden truck in Kano

A tragedy had occurred Sunday in Kano as a moving train crushed a Dangote trailer laden with cement and commercial tricycle.

The incident occurred on Obasanjo Road in Kano metropolis at 11:30am.

Eyewitnesses, who run businesses near the rail-track, said they saw the trailer coming towards the rail line as the train was speeding.

He said they attempted to flag down the trailer but the driver didn’t notice.

According to the eye witness “When the driver of the trailer tried to cross the rail line, the train hit the vehicle and the tricycle at the same time.”

As at the time of filing this report, it was unclear if anyone was killed in the accident but people were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Hospital, Kano, from the scene of the accident.