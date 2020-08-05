Updated: WAEC releases 2020 WASSCE timetable

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the timetable for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Blueprint had reported that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) will begin on August 17. The government also said exit classes in secondary schools will resume August 4.

In a statement on Tuesday, spokesperson of WAEC, Demianus Ojijeogu, said different versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and “enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.”

“The West African Examinations Council Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders – schools, parents and candidates – that the final international timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2020 has been released,” he said

The Council urged the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

According to the spokesperson, the timetable has been sent to the candidates and the schools.

“We have sent the timetable to the schools and candidates also have their copy,” he said.

This year’s examination was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.