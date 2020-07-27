Updated: WASSCE begins Aug 17, FG declares

.

The federal government Monday said secondary schools in the country will reopen August 4, 2020 for pupils in both JSS 3 and SSS 3 students to sit for their examinations.

The government said students would have two weeks to prepare for the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) organised by the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Just recently, the federal government announced that Nigeria would not participate in the 2020 WAEC examination, a move that drew mixed reactions from the various segments of the Nigerian society.

But making a u-turn, the government said the examinations would commence 17th of August, 2020.

The government announced the decision at the end of a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and chief executives of examination bodies.

In a statement by FMoE Director, Press and Public Relations Ben Goong, the federal government said: “Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations of safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Atiku lauds FG

Commending the federal government’s decision, a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said learning must go on for the final year students.

In a statement on his official twitter handle, the former VP said: “The announcement by the FMoE that the WAEC exam will hold in August is commendable. Learning must go on, especially for exit stage students. I do hope, however, that students writing the exams are well prepared through home study during the lockdown. I wish them the very best.

“I commend the FMoE for acceding to the patriotic counsel that myself and other well-meaning Nigerians and organisations gave with regards to not cancelling the WASSCE exams.”

NANS on resumption

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the government to stop arrest and detention of students demanding for reopening of schools.

NANS Zone A Secretary, Abdullahi Saleh made the call while addressing a news conference in Kano Monday.

He said the call became necessary because the students were not doing anything illegal but demanding for their right to resume.

“The government should put a stop to the arrest and detention of our students simply because we demand for our right to resume,” he said.

He stated further that NANS considered it unwise for government to continue to close schools while lifting embargo on domestic air travels and planning to conduct elections.

“It is antithetical to common sense to close down schools while government permits viewing centres, eateries, and markets to operate.

“This is the highest form of insensitivity and callousness any government on earth has ever exhibited to her younger generation,” the student leader said.

He said the union had since come to realise that “some people with ill motive had planned to turn what is intended to be legitimate action fully backed by the law of the country into chaos and perpetration of satanic agenda upon the citizens of our dear state.”