UPP lauds Buhari on N500bn Enyimba Economic City project

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the N500BN Enyimba Economic City between the Federal Government and Abia State government, describing it as a landmark achievement.

Recall that the signing ceremony was conducted at the Presidential Villa last Friday in what has been described as Buhari’s demonstration in clear of his administration’s support of developmental programmes initiated by State

governments completely devoid of partisan prejudice.

A statement signed yesterday by the party’s national chairman, Chief hekwas Okorie, said: The Federal Government’s commitment of 20 percent equity, amounting to N100bn to the project is unprecedented and worthy of commendation by every well-meaning Nigerian irrespective of party affiliation.

“The fact that this project is estimated to provide over 650,000 direct jobs is massive and a huge economic boost not only to the people of Abia State but to Nigeria in general. The citing of this project at the very centre of the former Eastern Region made up of nine States is very significant in socio-economic and cultural context.

The UPP said the project encapsulates the Geometrics Power Project built to provide uninterrupted electricity power supply to the Ariaria Industrial Area covering about nine out of 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State.

“This power project also has an in-built capacity to extend power supply to Nnewi and Onitsha through high tension cables”, it noted regretting that had it not been abruptly halted by the PDP government before now it would have turned the South East into an industrial hub.

“It is left to the imagination, the gigantic economic and industrial strides that would have taken place in Aba, Nnewi and Onitsha if the PDP Federal Government had not willfully sabotaged this private initiative that put the promoters, their foreign investors and the

banks that syndicated the loans for the project in a quagmire, which economic and financial costs are incalculable.

Contrasting the PDP 16 years rule and APC’s performances in the South east, the party said: “It is important to stress the fact that in the 16 years of PDP Federal Government in Nigeria, no such State initiative in any part of the South East geopolitical zone was ever supported by the federal government not to talk of taking up any percentage equity in such project.

“UPP is excited about this development because it conforms with our strong position, well captured in our party manifesto, that while waiting for the restructuring of Nigeria to take place, state governments are enjoined to be creative and initiate projects and programmes that will engender development, create jobs, explore and exploit the comparative advantage of each State for the development of the States in particular and the country in general”.

The party commended the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Mr. Okechukwu Enelama, an Abian, and Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, for facilitating the approval and commitment of the federal government to this noble project.

It said the project would attract the core investors who together with the federal government would make this project a reality in due course, and also appreciated the various communities that owned the vast expanse of land where the Enyimba Economic City is located.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.