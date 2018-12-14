UPP mourns Ikedife, says was man of character

The United Progressive Party (UPP) has expressed profound sadness over the passing on of Dr. Dozie Ikedife, one of the founding fathers of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Describing the late medical practitioner as man of character and strong convictions, the UPP recalled that he was one of the most successful and impressive Presidents General in the 42 years of the existence of the Pan-Igbo Organization.

A statement signed by its national chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, recalls that in all the Ohanaeze meetings, Dr. Ikedife’s voice always resonated as he demonstrated boldness, frankness and courage, at all times.

“His interventions and moderation in the very emotive and sometimes explosive agitation for the actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra contributed largely to saving several lives and protecting Igboland from possible invasion which could have resulted from outright misrepresentation of the legitimate aspirations of the protesters”, it said lamenting that his exit has deprived Ndigbo of a commanding voice of influence.

The UPP noted in particular that Dr. Ikedife had led late former Speaker House of Representatives (2nd Republic) Chief Edwin Ume-Ezoke, Prof. L. O. Ocho, Chief Mrs. Maria Okwor and late Dr. John Okam at the inception of leadership crisis in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), to late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, to seek quick resolution.

It further recalled that in the build up to the 2015 presidential election in Nigeria, late Dr. Ikedife had stepped forward, out of sheer conviction rather than persuasion or inducement to campaign openly for General Muhammadu Buhari.

The party consoled the family, Ndigbo and Nigeria on the death of Dr. Ikedife and prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.