Uproar as FCTA demolishes over 500 structures in Zamani, Abuja village 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration(FCTA), has Tuesday, removed over 500 illegal houses, in Zamani village, in Abuja.

Director, Development Control Department, Murkhtar Galadima, who spoke to journalists at the venue, said the operation would continue on Wednesday.

He also the denied bribery allegation against FCTA staff, this would not stop them from doing their job.

He said: “We are demolishing illegal structures all over Abuja. There are over 500 illegal houses that were demolished today alone.”

On the spot bribing of FCT staff he said, “It is just an allegations but it is not true. You could see that no houses were spared, it is only indigenous houses that were spared, whether you give someone money, it doesn’t matter. That is why I said it is not true.

“Even those we marked some people tried to cover up our markings and we removed those structures.

“We haven’t finished the exercise and we will finish it tomorrow”.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikahro Attah, at the venue explained why the indigenous houses were spared, that it was because they were living in Abuja, before the creation of the capital city.

“Yes, upon the directive of Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello that said all illegal expansion of indigenous villages should be halted immediately.

“Sadly, people who should have gotten legal lands in other parts of the city, come to buy land here, with agreement written on full scarp sheets, believing that government would not come and when government comes, people will defend them, but to our own dismay, we discovered that many people invested wrongly in a very painful manner.

“We saw hundreds of structures that were illegally built, we had to remove them and restore master plan and check in security and to also nature development in the city,” he said.

