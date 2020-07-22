Uproar as Senate confirms 39, steps down 2 ambassadorial nominees

Amidst serious protests from some senators, the Senate Wednesday, confirmed 39 out of 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhamnadu Buhari two weeks ago.

The remaining two nominees from Niger and Yobe states were however stood down by the upper legislative chamber due to petitions filed against them by stakeholders from their respective states.

Confirmation was also given to the appointment of Mr Suleiman Sani from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT Abuja) as a career ambassador.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC Bauchi North) had in setting the stage for the confirmations, presented report to that effect based on screening exercise carried out on the nominees for about five days .

In its report, he said out of the 41 none -career nominees , two were not considered due to petitions written against them from their respective states of Niger and Yobe states.

The two affected nominees according to him are Air Commodore Peter Ndabake Gana from Niger and Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed from Yobe state.

He accordingly requested the Senate to confirm the remaining 39 nominees for none career ambassadorial posts and the only career one from the federal capital territory.

Senators including Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central), Emmanuel Bwacha ( PDP Taraba South), Danjuma La’ah ( PDP Kaduna South) , etc, kicked against confirmation of nominees from their states for allegedly unknown to them and other stakeholders in their states.