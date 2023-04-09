Urban gang attack: Kaduna government lifts 12-hour curfew in Nasarawa, Tirkaniya

Kaduna state government has lifted the 12-hour curfew imposed on Sabongarin Nasarawa and Tirkaniya, within the Kaduna metropolis, in Chikun local government area of the state.

The state government imposed a 24-hour curfew on the communities on Monday following an urban gang attack in the area that left two people dead and six others injured.

The curfew was later relaxed from 7pm-7am as investigation into the attack progressed leading to the arrest of three suspects.

But Kaduna state government in a statement signed by its Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Saturday, said the curfew has been lifted.

“The 12-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun local government area has been removed, effective today Saturday 8th April 2023.

“The military and police will continue to carry out patrols in the locations, as residents of the area may now go about their lawful activities.

“The government also advises citizens to steer clear of activities capable of disrupting public peace, as these will be promptly dealt with in accordance with the law,” Aruwan said in the statement.

