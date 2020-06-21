Urban renewal: Govt halts development at southern Bauchi

The Bauchi state government has freezed development at the southern part of the metropolis where chaotic development is imminent.

According to a statement signed by Commissioner of Lands ans Survey, Professor Adamu Ahmed, and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the decision followed a press briefing at the state capital, where several stakeholders were present.

It explained that the move was necessary, as the state government is currently completing two major bypass corridors and a plan to implement a southern ring road.

The statement said that some of the key stakeholders present at the briefing included the Town Planners Registration Council and the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners.

“Additional nine new intra city roads are in final stages of planning by the government as part of a coordinated response at improving the quality of the urban environment for sustainable development,” the statement further said.

The government further said that several other factors considered included the influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), population density and poor urban planning, which were affecting the implementation of COVID-19 response in Bauchi metropolis.

“Bauchi is one of the most densely populated and poorly planned cities in the Country which make implementation of COVID response protocols on social distancing and lock-downs difficult to enforce.

“The state also is a major destination of IDPs which has led to chaotic development,” he said.

He explained that sequel to that, the Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir, signed an Executive bill on the amendment of the State Geographic Information System Law (2018) and related matters.

According to the statement, “In view of that, the government is freezing development within a corridor 5km in width and 20 km in length for a period of not more than three months to allow the state prepare urban renewal scheme for the area.

“Second, it forbids illegal subdivision of land within the 25 km planning radius of Bauchi Metropolis; and third, allows for preparatory efforts for Systematic Land Title Registration.”

The declaration according to the statement, was an important response to the COVID-19 pandemic but also to promote sustainable urban development.

“An important component of it is the re-distribution of social services across the metropolis,” it added.

The state government had signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the UN-Habitat on Systematic Land Title Registration and Urban Planning.

The agreement was signed in February at the sideline of the 10th World Urban Forum held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.