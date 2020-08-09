Urban renewal projects: NSE hails el-Rufai

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Babagana Mohammed, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Kaduna state urban renewal projects of the Governor Nasir el-Rufai administration.

Speaking when he led other officials of the Society on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA) on Saturday, Engr. Babagana Mohammed said el-Rufai’s giant strides towards giving the state a new face-lift through his urban renewal projects was a step in the right direction.

According to Babagana, the urban renewal projects is a demonstration of focused leadership that brings dividends of democracy to the people, while engineering profession is about making things better for the improved living condition of the people and the road projects is part of it.

The NSE boss said Nigerians Society of Engineers were excited by the number of engineers working for the unban renewal road projects.

He commended the Agency for ensuring that set standard are adhered to, while assuring Kaduna state of NSE’s continuous support to ensure that the Agency, headed by one of their own, excel.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of KADRA, Engr, Mohammed Lawal Magaji, lauded the support his Agency has been receiving from Kaduna state chapter of NSE since inception.

He said KADRA was established with the mandate to construct, upgrade, rehabilitate and maintain roads within the state.

He said as engineers they can attest to the fact that road infrastructure is one of the greatest challenges of development the adverse effects manifesting in road mishap and lack of access to economic activities.

The KADRA boss said this prompted Kaduna state government under the leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai to resolve to deliver on road infrastructure in the state.

According to him, “The urban renewal project across the state shall see to the construction of new roads and upgrade of existing roads under the supervision of KADRA. The Kaduna urban renewal projects (road components) consists of 26 roads and bridges; 19 of the roads will be dualized and the rest will be expanded. The road components will also includes the construction of five bridges (flyover and underpass) at strategic points.”

Kaduna state branch Chairman of NSE, Engr. Nasiru Dallhatu Chawai, assured the KADRA boss of support and advice from members of the branch to ensure he delivers on his mandate.