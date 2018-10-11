US ambassador to UN resigns

US President Donald Trump has accepted the resignation of UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to US media.

The former South Carolina governor’s exit has come as a surprise to Trump administration officials, reports Axios.

The White House did not confirm the story, but said Mr Trump was meeting Mrs Haley in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning.

Mrs Haley was confirmed as US envoy to the UN in January 2017.

Mr Trump tweeted that he would be making a “big announcement” with “my friend”.

Her announcement comes after she served as the temporary president of the UN Security Council for one month.

Mrs Haley’s Twitter bio already appears to have removed all references to her role as UN ambassador.

In April, she clashed with the White House when a Trump aide suggested she had prematurely announced a new round of sanctions against Russia.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Mrs Haley had gotten “ahead of the curve” by previewing the policy, putting her remarks down to “momentary confusion”.

She fired back hours later telling Fox News: “With all due respect, I don’t get confused.” The daughter of immigrants from India, Mrs Haley was a frequent and early critic of Mr Trump during his election campaign whilst she served as the Republican governor of South Carolina.

In December 2017, she said that the women who had accused Mr Trump of sexual assault “should be heard”.

At one point she suggested that Mr Trump’s rhetoric could trigger a world war