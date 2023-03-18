US-based Nigerian label Don Crucifixto to expand roster with new signings

There are rumours that the US Based, Nigerian Owned entertainment outfit Don Crucifixto is set to add another name to their expanding roster.

Recent developments were spoken of the Label parting ways with some of its other artiste but confirmation for that was unavailable as at press time.

Osun state Igbalajobi Adedoyin has been purported to be the next in the lineup of signed artiste under the US-based record label.

If the indications are true, it would cement the status of Don Crucifixto Entertainment as one of the key talent promoters in the Nigerian Entertainment scene.

Conversations with the Dashing Wetly points to her determination to justify her inclusion in the family by making good music, and also earn her spot on the music scene as other Nigerians are doing.

Expressing her gratitude to the CEO of DC Records, Wetly thanked Mr Tumininu Oluyole for the confidence reposed in her, promising to do her best to further help grow DC Records and Nigerian music at home and abroad.

“It is now rare to get record labels to sign artistes on because a majority of talents out there go it alone.

“As much as I appreciate the successes of such lucky acts, it is always best for musicians to compose music or concentrate on singing, and allow label owners to produce and market music. It is not easy to do both. That is why I consider myself lucky to be signed on by a record label, especially a proficient one in Don Crucifixto Entertainment – I can’t wait to get started, “she said.

Approximately around Two years ago, it can be recalled that the outfit signed on Adefioye Solomon, a k.a. Ewa; Musa Kabir Omeiza, a.k.a. Kabir and Toluwalope Ibukun Temidayo, a.k.a. Dayz.

In conversations earlier in the year, the CEO known as Tumi, expressed confidence in the ability of any new addition to his label to churn out good music, and actively competing with others in the fast-growing industry.

Tumi, whose sole passion is to invest in, and promote Nigerian acts, harped on the youthfulness of Wetly and her vibrance. He believes her strength will make her a force to be reckoned with in the very competitive Nigerian music industry.

Also expressing confidence in Wetly, the A&R (Artist and repertoire) for the Label Alashi Kunle and incidentally manager to famed artiste Sean Dampte, with his Media Partner Awofeso Jeremiah Ebunoluwatobi a.k.a Biggie said the latest lady on the block would dish out hit tracks back to back.

“Those with ears for good music should await her coming,” he said.

