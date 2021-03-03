US condemns spate of insecurity in Nigeria

The government of the United States of America has condemned the high spate of terrorism and banditry currently going on in Nigeria.

The American position was made known during a telephone conversation between its Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday night.

According to a statement issued by spokesperson for US Department of State, Ned Price on Tuesday, the US is ready to support Nigeria in tackling its challenges.

The spokesperson said, “Secretary Blinken outlined a holistic approach to the U.S.-Nigeria partnership based on our shared values of democracy, respect for human rights, and robust people-to-people relations.

“Acknowledging the threats that violent extremists pose to Nigerian and regional security, he welcomed President Buhari’s recent appointment of military service chiefs.

“To bring new approaches to combat terrorism in the northeast and provide national security throughout the country, President Biden’s revocation of immigrant visa restrictions on Nigeria is an affirmation of the close ties between Americans and Nigerians.”