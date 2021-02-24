US donates equipment to Nigeria Correctional Service

The International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Office of the United States of America (USA) embassy in Abuja has donated equipment to support the Correctional Information Management Systems of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

A statement by the embassy on Wednesday said the equipment were delivered to NCS by the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

The equipment donated include satellite broadband VSAT dishes, desktop computers, printers, internet routers, servers, and furniture.

While donating the equipment, the American envoy noted that, “We are proud to partner with the Nigeria Correctional Service to incorporate information technology into the management practices which will address prolonged pre-trial detention in pursuit of the Nigerian government’s efforts to apply and enforce the rule of law and respect for human rights. These are tenets of a strong democracy and I am proud that the United States stands as your partner.

The support to the NCS, which began in 2017 with a pilot programme at Kuje Prison, has evolved into the Correctional Information Management Systems (CIMS). This donation will equip CIMS in three locations in Nasarawa state, specifically Keffi New, Keffi Old, and Lafia Custodial Centers.

The new equipment will enable the NCS to capture inmates’ biographical data at correctional facilities, thereby facilitating legal assistance and family contact.

Related

No tags for this post.