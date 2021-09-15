US funds fight against human trafficking in Nigeria with $6.8m

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has announced approximately $6.8 million in contributions to the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for projects in Nigeria to combat trafficking in persons.

A press statement by the US agency stated, “The INL donation will fund UNODC to train the Nigeria Correctional Service in the North-eastern states of Borno, Gombe, and Adamawa.

“The funds will also support UNODC’s Middle Belt Investigations project by ensuring local police investigators in the states of Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and Nasarawa have the training and resources to respond more effectively to incidents of criminality, kidnapping, and conflict.

“The project also aims to improve the capacity of local courts and prosecutors by increasing transparency and adherence to due process for cases related to the activities of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.”

Accoding to the statement, “The US values its relationship with Nigeria and, through our partnership with the UNODC, provides support to its work combatting drugs, crime, and corruption, and building the capacity of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“INL funds were made possible through appropriations made by Congress to the U.S. Department of State to support efforts in the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking worldwide.”

