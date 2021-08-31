US honours Nigerian Defence Attaché, Air Vice Marshall Yakubu

U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Commander, Gen. Jeff Harrigian, has presented The Legion of Merit awarded by the 27th United States Secretary of Defence to Nigerian Defence and Air Attaché to the United States, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Aminu Yakubu, of the Nigeria Air Force.

A press statement by the US Embassy, Monday, said: “Air Vice Marshal Yakubu received this award in honour of his exceptional meritorious service as Nigerian Defence and Air Attaché to the United States Nigerian Defence and Air Attaché to the United States.

“During Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s tenure as Defense Attaché, he greatly improved Nigeria – U.S. military relations, resulting in increased U.S. support to Nigeria in the fight against violent extremism.

“Air Vice Marshal Yakubu also coordinated with various U.S. government agencies for the first visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the United States, as well as the first-ever visit of a Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff to the U.S. Africa Command in Germany.

“Air Vice Marshal Yakubu’s advocacy and leadership were instrumental in the acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft being inducted on August 31 by the Nigerian Air Force.

“His superior effort, outstanding leadership, and personal initiative reflect great credit upon himself, the Nigerian Air Force, and his country.”

According to the statement, “The Legion of Merit is one of the U.S. military’s most prestigious awards honouring outstanding service and achievement.

“The Legion of Merit medal was authorised by Congress in 1942 to award members of the Armed Forces for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service.”