US President, Joe Biden, picks another Nigerian in fresh appointment

Another Nigerian Enoh Titilayo Ebong, has made it into the US government, after President Joe Biden appointed her to the post of Director, United States Trade and Development Agency, swelling the list of what has become of the new administration, which took office in February 2021.

The appointment of the Nigerian-born technocrat, was contained in a brief with names of nominees for different positions in the president’s cabinet sent to the US Congress.

Ebong had served in different roles in the USTDA between 2004 and 2019, including serving as the agency’s General Counsel, and Deputy Director.

Before joining the USTDA Ebong worked as a lawyer in Boston, representing public and private companies.

According to the brief, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. appointed Ebong to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of the USTDA and she has been serving as the Acting Director of the agency since then.

Ebong earned her JD from the University of Michigan Law School, a Master of Arts in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with honours, from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland.