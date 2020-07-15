US Presidential race: Kanye West pulls out

Popular American Rapper, Kanye West, is reported to have withdrawn from the forthcoming presidential election — less than two weeks after he indicated interest.

This was made known by Steve Kramer, a member of West’s campaign team, who told Intelligencer, a New York-based magazine, that “he’s out” of the 2020 presidential poll.

He, however, did not provide details as to what informed the rapper’s decision to back out of the race.

During the exchange, which is believed to have taken place on Thursday, Kramer said he would let the publication “know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled.”

He added that the showbiz mogul had engaged the services of about 180 professionals to get his name as a third-party candidate running against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

His comment had come about the same time when West took to his Twitter page to share a video of himself registering to vote for the first time in Wyoming.

In the video captioned “I thank God and I am so humbled at the opportunity to serve,” West could be heard telling his audience “I want to show you how I just registered to vote.”

But in a follow-up exchange, Kramer told the news outlet that the rapper had finally decided to call it quits in the race while the hired professionals were working in Florida.

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions,” he said.

“Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

As of the time this report was filed, the award-winning rapper has not officially announced if he has backed out of the presidential race.

On July 4, the ‘Jesus is King’ crooner had in a shocking move announced he would be vying for the US presidency — a decision that was backed by Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla.

West, who earlier endorsed Trump for re-election, had withdrawn his support, citing his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper would however poll just two percent of votes out of 2,000 people sampled in Tuesday’s national polls conducted ahead of the election.

To appear on the ballot, West requires 132,781 signatures by July 15 — which is the deadline for registration.