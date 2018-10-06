US Senate confirms Kavanaugh for Supreme Court

The U.S. Senate on Saturday voted 50-48 to narrowly confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, ending a bitterly divisive fight over the controversial nominee.

It was the closest such vote in a century, according to AFP.

And it came amid controversy over sexual abuse allegations against him.

Even as the vote was being cast, more than 1,000 protesters rallied in Washington against the judge, with questions raised over his candour, partisan rhetoric and lifestyle as a young man.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

