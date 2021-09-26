US to invest $2.05m to empower deaf in Nigeria

To empower deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind children and youth through education, employment, and life opportunities, the United State is to invest $2.05 million in Nigeria.

The acting Mission Director, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Katie Donohoe, together with officials from Gallaudet University, the Nigerian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD), and other partners, weekend in Abuja, launched the three-year activity strengthening Deaf Education, Empowerment, and Employment (Deaf-E3).

Deaf-E3 is expected to build the capacity of group’s integral to advancing education that fully meet the needs of the deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind Nigerians, including educational professionals, Nigerian Sign Language interpreters, and development actors.

The launch was part of activities to mark the International Day of Sign Languages during the International Week of Deaf People.

Speaking during the launch, the acting mission director said: “Through this partnership with Gallaudet, USAID is supporting a changing of the tide for the deaf community.

“Deaf people can do anything hearing people can do, except hear. In fact, deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind people can excel at all levels of education and employment when they are provided an education that is accessible and designed for them to directly interact and communicate with their parents, teachers, and peers.”

In his goodwill message, the senior special assistant on Education Interventions to Nigeria, Mr. Fela Bank-Olemoh, said reality was that Nigeria was not doing enough to educate and empower members of the deaf community.

“We are struggling to keep up with international standard and all stakeholders’ hands must be on deck to offer support for programmes like this.

“We need to be intentional with their education and empowerment in order to ensure every Nigerian can contribute effectively to the growth and development of the country by adding value in our little corners,” he stated.

Similarly, former governor of Nasarawa state and member of the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who is part of Nigeria’s deaf community, recounted the experience that led to the loss of his first son, even as he lost his hearing alongside his second son, following infection with lassa fever in the 1990s.

Al-Makura said it was a privilege to belong to the constituency of people with disabilities and noted that his son found liberation from Gallaudet University where he obtained his first degree and masters, got married and became a key player in real estate in Washington.