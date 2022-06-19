US trade mission, Edo govt pledge bilateral trade relations

A delegation of 40 Miami Trade Missionaries from District 2, Florida United States and the Edo state government have pledged to explore bilateral trade relations in aviation, tourism and cultural investments.

The Miami Trade Commissioner, Mr. Jean Monestime, who met with Governor Godwin Obaseki and stakeholders at the Government House in Benin City disclosed that the group consists of different business owners.

Monestime said: “We are not here to transact ourselves, but to transact business and tell you about the values that we have that you can take advantage; of which will be beneficial to the host State of yours and my immediate Country, the United States”.

According to him, “Abuja, Lagos and Edo State would benefit from Aviation, Tourism and Cultural investments in affirmation of the United States and Nigeria to build on existing trade relationship as key allies.

“I have learned a little about the rich Culture that you have here. So, we look forward to you bringing your delegation to Miami.”

On his part, Governor Obaseki expressed gratitude to the delegation and noted that his administration has built infrastructure and raised youths in line with his campaign promises to the electorate.

The governor said: “we are looking inward within ourselves to galvanise opportunities, exchange and look out to our brothers in America.”

