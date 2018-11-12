US War college replies investigator, says Buhari didn’t summit certificate

A private investigator, Victor Uwajeh, said that the US War college has denied receiving any document from ‘General Muhammadu Buhari’ to enroll for its programme.

Uwajeh, in his tweeter handle revealed that he had sent a letter to the US based organisation asking for the documents President Buhari submitted to enroll, using the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

But in a response to Uwajeh’s request, the college said: “US war college confirmed to me that President Buhari didn’t submit any credentials for enrollment into the college,” he tweeted.

The private investigator’s tweet shows there is a correspondence between the former EFCC consultant and the war college.

The college responded saying: “Prior to the introduction of the master of strategic studies degree in 2000, the US army war college was a professional military education programme. No undergraduate or graduate credentials were required/submitted for attendance.”

Recall that there have been controversies surrounding the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate of the president while the examination’s body recently President Buhari an attestation certificate.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.