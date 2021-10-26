US warn Nigerians against scammers using EducationUSA

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria has warned the Nigerian public about scammers using the EducationUSA name to extract payment for placement into Ivy League colleges through the EducationUSA Ivy League Programme, warning, “all these messages are fake!”.

The Mission in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, noted: “The U.S. Mission to Nigeria draws the general public’s attention to fake targeted electronic emails and social media claiming to facilitate admission/placement to a non-existent Ivy League Programme.

“Fraudsters begin by soliciting membership fees and then seek to increase contact. To be clear, EducationUSA services are free to aspiring students. Do not pay money to anyone asking for fees.

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate in Lagos warn Nigerians not to fall victim to this scam. The official source for information on EducationUSA is located here: www.educationusa.state.gov.”