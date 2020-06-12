USA coach Waldrum re-applies for Super Falcons job

Ex-USA U23 coach Randy Waldrum, who three years ago rejected to head the Super Falcons, is set to reapply for the post.

The highly-rated Waldrum rejected the Falcons job in 2017 after he was announced as new coach only to take up a post at University of Pittsburgh in USA.

Waldrum was due to fly down to Nigeria for the Falcons post before he communicated to the NFF he was no longer interested in the job.

Experienced Swede Thomas Denerby was later appointed to lead the African champions.

“He plans to re-apply for the Falcons job,” a source familiar with the move informed SCORENigeria

“Once a few things are sorted from his own end, he will put his hat in the ring.”

His impressive CV includes stints as coach of the USA U-23 team and head coach of Trinidad and Tobago.