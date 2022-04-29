USA Tennis star, Stephen, rocks Super Eagles  jersey

America Tennis star Sloane Stephens took to the social media to displayed and show her admiration and love for the Super Eagles jersey.

The 2017 US Open Champion rocks the jersey donning the kit via her Twitter handle.

She garnished the picture with a cap and other beautiful fashion materials.

The American tennis star was greeted with impressive gestures from Nigerians as we posted a photo of herself in a Nigerian jersey.

Some Nigerians who commented on her photo expressed their pleasure and support for her as she donned the beautiful jersey.

Born to athletic parents with backgrounds in collegiate swimming and professional American football, Stephens was introduced to tennis at the club across the street from her house in Fresno, California.

Stephens was the 2017 US Open champion, and has won seven WTA singles titles in total.

The 29-year-old is married to United States national soccer team player Jozy Altidore, who was also one of her childhood friends in Florida.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

