USAID launches $9.5m programme to fight malnutrition in Bauchi, Kebbi, Sokoto

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched a two-year $9.5 million Advancing Nutrition programme to improve the nutritional health of Nigerians in Bauchi, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

The programme will address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition, provide technical support, share innovations, and conduct research to improve nutritional outcomes.

According to a 2021 UNICEF report, malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of deaths of children under age five every year in Nigeria.

The launch was also an opportunity to showcase the USAID/Nigeria Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (2020-2025), which was developed in partnership with the federal government and other key stakeholders.

In his remarks, USAID Health, Population, and Nutrition Office Director Paul McDermott said, “Malnutrition has a far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents, and women.”

He added, “Addressing malnutrition is critical to improving health, education, and economic development.”

The activity is led by John Snow, Inc. and JSI Research & Training Institute, Inc. and a diverse group of experienced partners, including Helen Keller International.