USAID livelihoods activity’ll benefit 15,000 farmers in Adamawa

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new activity that would improve livelihoods and strengthen the resilience of 15,000 rural vulnerable households against environmental, economic, and social shocks, and stressors.

A press statement by USAID, Friday, said in a ceremony, acting Deputy Director, USAID’s Economic Growth and Environment Office, Jodi Kaye Wade, joined the Chief of Staff to Adamawa State Governor, Maxwell M. Gidado, to launch the two-year activity, known as Building Sustainable Livelihoods in Nigeria.

“Poverty in North-east Nigeria has been driven by years of prolonged crises emanating from violent extremist groups.

“This results in a lack of investment in agriculture and industrial development. There is an urgent need for tools and investment to enable productive livelihoods and to establish trust, social cohesion, and community resilience,” Ms. Wade said.

According to the US agency, “Through 2023, Building Sustainable Livelihoods will help unlock the economic potential of these rural households, more than half headed by women, across three conflict-affected local government areas of Adamawa by helping increase their income, food security and resilience through agricultural-led growth.

“Engaging women in agriculture and other economic activities will decrease unemployment in Adamawa and contribute to its economic growth.

“Through its agriculture-led approach, Building Sustainable Livelihoods will engage stakeholders to address poverty and malnutrition, increase access to safe and affordable financial services through private sector-led investment, and include a behavior change component to help beneficiaries improve nutrition and hygiene through training on food safety and utilisation for healthy living.”

The statement further disclosed that, “Building Sustainable Livelihoods is managed by Nuru Nigeria, a local non-profit organisation leading a team that will work in close collaboration with other USAID activities operating in Adamawa.”