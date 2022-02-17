USAID Power Africa Nigeria hosts graduation of women in energy sector

The USAID Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Programme has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for more than 600 graduates of the Energy Sector Women’s Leadership Initiative (ESWLI) programme.

A press statement by USAID, Thursday, said the programme was launched in 2020 to bridge the gender gap within the energy sector and equip women with essential skills and knowledge to thrive and grow in their careers.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Office of Economic Growth and Environment at USAID/Nigeria Michelle Corzine said, “Your commitment to the energy sector is improving livelihoods, contributing to development, and paving a path for more women to follow in your footsteps.

“USAID applauds your commitment to completing this six-week program to expand your knowledge and advance your careers.”

The statement noted that, “USAID’s Nigeria Power Sector Programme is the signature initiative of the U.S. Government’s Power Africa Initiative in Nigeria.

“It supports comprehensive power sector reform, a strengthened enabling environment, and increased private sector investment as critical pillars to improving Nigeria’s access to affordable, reliable power.

“Since 2018, USAID has mobilised $2.3 billion in new investments, enabled 1,200 megawatts of new electricity generation, and brought electricity to 2.6 million homes and businesses.”