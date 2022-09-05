Use fatherly love to resolve ASUU strike, NANS urges Buhari 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency use his fatherly intervention to resolve the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike by personally brokering peace to enable students return to school.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the newly elected President of NANs, Comrade Usman Barambu, described as worrisome the lingering dispute between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government which had lasted for about seven (7) months.

He noted that the incessant strikes had affected the academic calendar of Public owned universities and had negatively impacted on the future of Nigerian Students, as a Program of 4years now lasts for 6years.

“After exhaustive deliberations and depositions on the state of the Nation, State of his fatherly intervention to resolve the lingering ASUU Strike by personally brokering a delegates (Student Union Government Presidents from accredited tertiary institutions.

“The NANS call on President Muhammad Buhari GCFR to as a matter of urgency to resolve with ASUU or the Nigerian Students will be left with no option but to elect its new leadership that will pilot the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

Comrade Ayuba called on the Ministry of Education to give priority attention to the sector in terms of budgetary allocation to meet the UNESCO standard and recommendation of setting aside 26% annual budget to education by developing Countries.

The Students also wanted lecturers involved in the business of Sex for Marks to desist from such nefarious activities, stressing that students would expose anyone found culpable.

The Electoral Committee commended the large turn-out of Student who registered across the country during the just concluded voters registration exercise by INEC.

Comrade Ayuba advised students to obtain their voter cards and elect credible candidates come 2023.

