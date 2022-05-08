Use film to unite Nigeria, promote Africa, Lai tells producers 











The Nigerian film makers have been urged to use their talent in film making to sustain the unity of Nigeria and promote African heritage to the outside world.





Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Muhammed made the call while presenting awards at the closing ceremony of Zuma Film Festival held in Abuja with the theme ‘Show the money’.





“I do hope that, this year’s film festival has shown film makers how they can exploit new platforms not only to see the money but also touch and keep it for the increase in profitability and global reach for their films,” he said.





The minister said he was proud that the Nigerian film industry today is now the most important platform for showcasing the country’s arts and culture to the outside world.





Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Aliyu said Nollywood must be given the necessary support to thrive better and compete favourably in the global film market.





This, she noted, could only be achieved through robust partnership and collaboration.





Dr Aliyu called on members of the Nigerian industry to unite and ensure constructive and healthy competition among them.





Also speaking, the Managing Director Nigeria Film Corporation, Mr. Chidia Maduekwe, said the creative economy of Nigeria could only grow further if programmes like Zuma film festival are supported.





The best actor prize went Ikechukwu Ike (Nigeria), best picture was won by Uche Udo (Nigeria), best foreign film went to Bangladesh, while best student film went to Kanzi Zange from the People’s Republic of China.

