Use indigenous language for advancement of education, technology – Don tells stakeholders

The need to reposition the educational sector for the development and advancement of technological and research studies has been emphasised by a university don, Dr. Kayode Fakinlede.

He said the idea of introduction of English,Yoruba and Science dictionary became necessary to simplify the grey areas encountered in the course of studying sciences and related technological courses by students across the country.

Fakinlede posits that time has come when the syllabus and curriculum of education should tend towards making relevant nutty and hard intricacies of education more simpler and explicit to the students through their various indigenous languages.

The university don noted that the introduction of the AESTYLS English,Yoruba and Science dictionary will allow the students to have a closer and clear picture of what they are being taught.

He added that in the past, many students dropped out of schools in pursuance of their studies through difficulties encountered. Fakinlede, a researcher on science and language, noted that researches show and revealed that language has continued

and confirmed to have contributed great impediment to advancement of technology and research works.

The university don advised that the right and best time Nigeria should look in this direction and key into the project for the advancement of the country is now.

