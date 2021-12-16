Use internet wisely, group tells students

A non-governmental organisation, The Pleasant Gathering Digest, has called on students to make proper use of the internet instead of indulging in watching pornographic films.

The group encouraged students to organise reading clubs in schools to improve their academics and advised the students to use their android phones to browse the internet to search for things relevant to their studies.

The group gave the advice during the week at Don Ambrose High School, Ugbo Ezeji, Abakpa Nike, Enugu, venue of a one- day seminar for public schools in Enugu East local government area.

A resource person, Kofi Annan, speaking on the topic, “Peer Pressure and Your Interest in Life,” advised the students to always be good students that listens to their teachers/parents and also to devote their lives to reading their books.

“You should listen to your teachers and your parents so that you will be good students. Don’t browse the internet for pornographic films. Devote your life to reading so that you become good leaders in future.

” Don’t associate with bad friends so they don’t influence you negatively. Make up your mind to become better persons to change your society,” he counsels.



Also speaking at the occasion, the Certified Peer Group trainer, Uchechkwu Agbaeze, encouraged the students to form reading clubs and urged them to learn one skill or the other so they become men of substance in future.

“Try to learn one skill otr the other because skills draw people to you. No skill is too small. Education alone is not the key to success but skills,” he admonished.



The principal of Don Ambrose School, Apostle Benjamin Nwabueze Onuoha, said he was motivated to invite the resource persons to educate students on the need to improve in their academics.

“I was motivated to invite the resource persons because of what I see in the school and in the society. What is in me made me to decide to help the students physically and spiritually,” he said.