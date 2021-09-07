Use NYSC scheme for self, nation building – DG NYSC



The Director- General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has charged the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members to take advantage of the NYSC platforms to build themselves and the nation.



The DG stated this Monday in a virtual address to all corps members and camp officials nationwide.



He urged the corps members to acquire any of the skills from the numerous skills taught them in the camp and during the service year.



He said as showcased by NYSC Half Hour on TV, many ex- corps members who acquired skills and got soft loans through the scheme, had established businesses across the country and are now employers of labour.



This rare opportunity, the DG said, is coming amid dearth of white-collar jobs and so should not be taken for granted.

Brig Gen Ibrahim went further to advise corps members to build the nation, stressing that “no one will build our country for us”.



“The youth have the intellectual prowess and physical abilities to turn things around,” DG said, and implored them to be dedicated, honest, law-abiding and productive during the servicel year.

General Ibrahim was joined in the conference room by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics and the Acting Director, Special Duties, while other participants joined virtually.

The Corps Camp Director, Borno state, Damilola, closed the event with a vote of thanks on behalf of all corps members.