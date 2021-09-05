Use social media to promote national unity and integration, NYSC DG tells corp members



The Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) to use social media to promote Nigeria’s unity and integration as well as to be focused and hardworking so as to achieve prosperous future.



General Ibrahim, who gave the advice Friday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai, in Rivers state, further enjoined the PCMs to be humble and avoid lifestyle of ego, pretense and self-deceit.He told them to take advantage of the vast opportunities provided by the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-employment and wealth creation.



The Director-General reminded the PCMs that their potentials were huge and limitless, and warned them to shun acts capable of putting them in harm’s way and truncating their journey to success. He further stressed that the oath of allegiance that would be administered on them would be binding.



“You must propagate the virtues of patriotism, discipline, hardwork, unity and integration of Nigeria at all times as championed by the scheme,” he charged the PCMs.



He warned them against unauthorised journeys and anything that could endanger their lives.

Knowing the power of information dissemination, he admonished the PCMs to use the social media to promote Nigeria’s unity and understanding.The DG was accompanied on the visit by the Acting Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar.