Use the month of Ramadan to pray for unity of Nigeria, TUC tells mus

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use this month of Ramadan to devote themselves to the Almighty Allah.

In a statement, TUC President Comrade Quadri Olaleye appealed that the unity of Nigeria remains non-negotiable, adding “we must be resilient in a one united nation in the interest of progress of our country by showing love to one another and sharing with those who lack as directed by the Holy Prophet Muhammed (SWT)”.

He said “the fasting period avails Muslims the opportunity to pray for peace in the country, and to also mend our ways as individuals and as a country with our creator.

This is the time to redouble our efforts to our dear nation by seeing every Nigerian irrespective of their religious affiliations as brothers and sisters.”

He lamented that “impunity, selfishness, cronyism, religious intolerance and nepotism have eaten deep into the fabric of our development as a Nation, hence creating serious division.

“It is true that only Allah can help us overcome the challenges at hand, but as individuals we equally have a role to play.”

“The significance of Ramadan is “sacrifices in the interest of others, it is about forgiveness, taking care of each other, this is lacking in the Nigeria of today. Hypocrisy, monumental corruption and deceit have become the order of the day; government must rise to its responsibility by taking care of its citizens.

“Congress prays for the repose of the Secretary General of the Congress, Comrade (Barr.) Musa Lawal Ozigi, mni, Kwara State Chairman, Comrade Akinsola, a dentist, Dr. Chinelo Nwando and the release of all those who were abducted by terrorists in the Abuja-Kaduna train attack. These barbaric act needs to be interrogated and culprits brought to justice. We are worried that it is still difficult for government to publish the exact number of victims caught up in the calamity.”