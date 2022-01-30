Use your influence to make Kano great, Ganduje tells Gaya emir

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has called on the newly coronated emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir to complement the effort of the state government in making Kano a bastion of development and great pride in all spheres of human endeavour.

Speaking shortly after the formal coronation of the new emir and the presentation of staff of office held at the Gaya township stadium, Saturday, Ganduje said the decision he had taken in appending his signature to the choice of Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Abdulkadir as the third emir of Gaya was based on merit as he had met the requirement needed for the coveted position, considering the calibre of the prominent king makers who recommended him for the revered status.

According to him, the creation of four new additional emirates by his administration, was informed by his insatiable desire to effect change in the way even development could be fostered in view of the pressing need for such a change at the material point in time, adding that the new monarch is one who could be reliably entrusted with the burden of complementing the effort of his government in that direction.

He however stated that the institution of monarchy is inextricably intertwined with the quest for lasting and sustainable development and prosperity, affirming that it was the indispensability of the traditional institution that makes it relevant and widely revered, adored and accepted as platform for wider leadership consultation.

” We are indeed facing myriad of challenges that need the urgent intervention of the traditional institutions. Summon your District Heads, Village Heads and all those that matter. Tell them to direct parents to bring their wards to school to acquire western education. Education is free and compulsory under my administration. It is an offence for parents to deny their children the opportunity to be enlisted in schools to acquire education.

“You should not also compromise the laid down rules and regulations in conferring traditional titles on people who are not qualified and suitable. It is just an issue bordering on merit and credibility. It is not a title to be given to any person anyhow. Use your exalted position in doing what is right,” he stressed.

In his acceptance speech, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir said he would strive to make the fear of God his major cardinal thrust for his mission in the saddle of power to be a mission accomplished, adding that for the honour done to him by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, he is ever willing to live up to his billing.

In his remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, counseled those in respective positions of authority to imbibe the fear of God in whatever they do as they would be made to account for their deeds in the hereafter.