Use your pen to reposition sports sector, SWAN President Honour charges members



The National President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Honour Sirawoo, Thursday, urged members of the body in Anambra state to help reposition the state sports sector through their professional activities.

Sirawoo, who made the call while inaugurating the newly elected chapter officers of SWAN in Anambra, reiterated that sports writers were more positioned to rally professionals, the government, the private individuals and other stakeholders to develop and uplift sports.



The SWAN national boss represented by Mr Forster Chime, a national Ex-Officio of the association, said he was impressed by the outcome of the election and tasked the new state executive on teamwork, transparency and accountability.



Responding, the state SWAN Chairman reelected for a second term, Mr Anthony Oji, assured readiness of his administration to add more values to the sports through organising sporting activities, projects execution and others.

Earlier, the Chairman and the Secretary of the Anambra State SWAN election Committee, Mr Ikem Asika and Mr Philip Balapo, while maintaining that the election was conducted in line with the SWAN status, urged collaboration between the officers and members so as to move the association and sports forward.



Blueprint reports that while all the seven officers won unopposed, only Mr Marvelous Ezenwa (Welare Officer) is the newly elected, while six others such as Mr Tony Orji – Chairman, Mr Dan Ukpai – Vice Chairman, Mr Patrick Anaso – Secretary, Dr Ikechukwu Nwokedi – Financial Secretary, and Comrade Pamela Eboh – Treasurer, came in for second term.